It’s not to late to donate to Coats of Kindness

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As many look forward to the first day of spring in a few weeks, winter is still here.

And some folks still need coats.

In December, we told you about Penquis’ Coats of Kindness program.

The organization has teamed up with Gold Star Cleaners to accept gently worn coats for donation.

Together, over the years, they have been helping get coats to people of all ages who need them.

While they have collected quite a few donations, they are always taking more -- especially as we are expecting colder temperatures later this week.

“We’re not out of the woods yet. We still have some bad weather coming in weeks to come and we have this warm spell just right now. But, there’s still some bad weather coming and we still need those coats for those individuals that don’t have them. We’re on goal right now, we’re sitting at about 815 but we’d like to go over that, we’d always like to plus it, shoot for the moon, you know, see what we can get,” said John Saviano, Gold Star’s district manager.

Gently used coat donations may be made at any of the following Gold Star Cleaners locations:

220 Union Street, Bangor

Brewer Shopping Center, Brewer

200 Wilson Street, Brewer

Corner of Main & Depot, Lincoln

University Mall, Orono

Old Town Plaza, Old Town

The program also accepts monetary donations, which may be made at any Penquis office or online by visiting www.penquis.org/donate and selecting “Coats of Kindness.”

People in need of a coat can stop by Penquis’ offices in Bangor, Dover-Foxcroft, Lincoln, and Rockland during the office’s normal business hours.

