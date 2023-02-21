Gov. Mills signs supplemental budget with funds for nursing facilities, hospitals and workers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s governor signed the supplemental budget into law Tuesday afternoon. The budget was approved by the state House (113-21) and by the Senate (24-5).

“The supplemental budget will help Maine nursing facilities, hospitals, small businesses, and others while keeping our budget balanced,” Gov. Janet Mills said.

The supplemental budget includes $25 million in funds for long-term care facilities, $25 million to support hospitals’ recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, money for Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan Program which provides monthly payments to workers for affordable health insurance, and support for retirees.

It also maintains $10 million set aside for potential dredging of the Portland Harbor, authorizes the Maine Commission of Indigent Legal Services to increase pay for rostered attorneys from $80 an hour to $150, and sets aside money to assess the cost of milk production in Maine based on a number of factors.

“I thank the Legislature for its strong bipartisan support for the measure, and I look forward to working with them to craft a biennial budget that improves the lives and livelihoods of Maine people,” Mills said.

The supplemental budget has funding for increased fuel costs across the state government.

