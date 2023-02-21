Gifford’s plant fire ruled accidental; unable to produce ice cream

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - We have new information about the fire that damaged the Gifford’s manufacturing plant in Skowhegan earlier this month.

A company spokesperson says the fire was ruled accidental by the Fire Marshals Office.

Authorities say a heat gun was left on atop a pallet of combustible material.

Gifford’s is not able to produce ice cream right now due to the fire.

They are working on a plan for temporary production alternatives.

All employees are staying with the company while they work to resolve the issue.

After the cleaning crew completes the work in the damaged areas, they will begin repairs.

