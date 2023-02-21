Ellsworth home a total loss after fire

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Three people were displaced after a house fire in Ellsworth on Monday.

According to Ellsworth Fire Department, they were called to the scene of a structure fire on Fairground Rd. around 9 a.m.

Everyone was able to get out safely, but one person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after going into the house to help his wheelchair-bound elderly parents out of the house.

The fire was contained to the second floor but the home is considered a total loss due to water damage

The Fire Marshals are investigating the cause.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.