Ellsworth home a total loss after fire

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Three people were displaced after a house fire in Ellsworth on Monday.

According to Ellsworth Fire Department, they were called to the scene of a structure fire on Fairground Rd. around 9 a.m.

Everyone was able to get out safely, but one person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after going into the house to help his wheelchair-bound elderly parents out of the house.

The fire was contained to the second floor but the home is considered a total loss due to water damage

The Fire Marshals are investigating the cause.

