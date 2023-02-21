Chinese ambassador visits meets with Bangor-area officials

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - At a time when relations between China and the U.S. could be described as “icy” there is an effort underway in Bangor to open the line of communications.

Ambassador Ping Huang is visiting the area Tuesday afternoon.

He is the Consul General of China’s Consulate General in New York and Maine is one of the 10 states in his region.

A meeting among local officials held at a Brewer restaurant.

The hope is that efforts like this promote understanding between the nations.

“The relationship between China and the United States are not really friendly. I’m really not happy to say this happening. And I think the key point that is we need more communication from the two sides and especially for the officials who have higher level positions,” said Jing Zhang, Bangor Chinese School president.

“Both are major powers in the world, two very important countries and this is also the most important bilateral relationship to the whole world. No matter what we have, we are different. We need to sit down and talk. We have competitions, but in the meantime, we will have lots of things to do together,” said Ping.

All involved said they hope for more collaborations to grow from this first visit in the future.

