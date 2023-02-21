Campers learn math and science at Maine Discovery Museum’s February Vacation Camp

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Discovery Museum is in the middle of one of its busiest times of the year.

February Vacation camp is in full swing with five days of learning and fun.

Each day has its own theme with activities to help children five through 12 to learn math and science.

“Our campers today are going to use Legos to solve some engineering challenges like building a marble race or building a bridge, or building a little habitat, or coming up with their very own inventions,” said Trudi Plummer, director of education at the museum.

The camp says it’s important to help the minds of tomorrow develop a love for these fields early on.

“And it’s, it’s all there in little kids. You just have to capture it and encourage it and then get it in the right direction,” Plummer said.

These are the minds of tomorrow, and what they’re discovering today can help shape who they want to become.

“It’s made me want to like, made what I want to be when I grow up a marine biologist makes me want to, like, learn more about that kind of stuff, and I just have more of an appreciation for science,” said 10-year-old Zoey Hamer.

“We’ve learned so many interesting and cool facts about the world and animals and stuff. And I can’t wait until later on in the week because I think on Thursday, we’re doing like math and science stuff,” said 11-year-old Madeleine Whitfield.

“I love math and science. I want to be an astronaut when I’m older,” Whitfield said.

While this camp is full for now, the museum has plenty more in the future.

