Woman killed in snowmobiling accident in Somerset County

JOHNSON MOUNTAIN TOWNSHIP, Maine (WABI) - A Wells woman was killed while snowmobiling in Somerset County this weekend.

Maine Warden Service says 50-year-old Tanya Hanson was following her husband on Sunday in Johnson Mountain Township when she failed to negotiate a turn.

Officials say she went off the trail and crashed into the trees sustaining injuries to her head and chest.

The Warden Service say medical personnel performed CPR but Hanson died near the scene.

Hanson was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

