Sweet turnout for the 19th Annual Chocolate Festival in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Even a few days after Valentine’s Day, folks in Greenville are still in the mood for chocolate.

There was a long line of people outside Greenville Consolidated School waiting for the bell to strike twelve... and the door to open for the Annual Chocolate Festival.

The festival has been a tradition for 19 years now.

It started as a fundraiser for the local chamber of commerce, and has been a big winter event in Greenville ever since.

Chocolate Festival Chair, Cheryl Bouley said, “I have been with this festival for a little over 10 years. The lady that started it asked me to take over. And the one thing I find about this is that we get a lot of folks from other towns especially from other state because this is vacation week. This is our first time back after two years of doing it, drive through the last couple of years, and this is probably one of the busiest times I have ever seen it.”

With a variety of options, live music , and don’t forget...the milk, it’s a great time for chocolate lovers of all ages.

For young chocolate lovers, Cole, Brodie, Hannah, and Marina it was their first one visit to the festival.

Cole said, “I feel like Greenville is a little town and I’m so glad that you get to do stuff like this.”

“Very good. Yeah, where are you guys from?”

“Rockport,” replied all.

Brodie said, ”Yeah, I think it’s just cool that there’s just like a place where they just sell chocolate.”

Cole added ,”The cake pops are very good.”

Hannah said, “And music is really good.”

A beautiful winter day with good company, a lot of chocolate, and a way to bring the community together, what could be sweeter than that?

“We have a lot of great volunteers. A lot of great sponsor people. We have great chefs, as you’ve probably noticed with all our goodies, that’s all volunteer. People give all of that and mostly from our small town. So I’m very honored to be a part of it too. Like when I asked people to help out everybody always pretty much you know, they’re like, right on. They’re just happy to help,” said Bouley.

