Portland apartment death ruled homicide, man charged

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The death of a man in Portland has been ruled a homicide after his body was found in a hallway Friday night.

The Portland Police Department was called to Cumberland Avenue after a reported disturbance.

Officers said they found 58-year-old Christopher Godin dead in a hallway.

Authorities said they are not releasing how he died at this time.

A second man, 27-year-old Jonathan Alas, was found with serious injuries in another part of the apartment building.

He was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he was charged Monday in connection to Godin’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Department at 874-8575.

