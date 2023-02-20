Person hospitalized, porch collapses in New Gloucester snowmobile crash

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (WMTW) - A person was hospitalized after a snowmobile crashed into a New Gloucester home over the weekend.

New Gloucester Fire and Rescue were called to a home on Snow Hill Road just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The crash caused the home’s porch to collapse, trapping the snowmobile underneath the rubble.

Authorities say a person was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

Officials have not identified the person who was driving the snowmobile.

The Maine Warden’s Service is investigating the cause of the crash.

