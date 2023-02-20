Person hospitalized, porch collapses in New Gloucester snowmobile crash

New Gloucester Fire and Rescue were called to a home on Snow Hill Road just after 2:30 p.m....
New Gloucester Fire and Rescue were called to a home on Snow Hill Road just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (WMTW) - A person was hospitalized after a snowmobile crashed into a New Gloucester home over the weekend.

New Gloucester Fire and Rescue were called to a home on Snow Hill Road just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The crash caused the home’s porch to collapse, trapping the snowmobile underneath the rubble.

Authorities say a person was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

Officials have not identified the person who was driving the snowmobile.

The Maine Warden’s Service is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Coats of Kindness
It’s not to late to donate to Coats of Kindness
Light Snow Tomorrow Night
Furry Friends at 4: Madeline
Jelly Roll's music is a crossover between rap and country.
After years of trying, Waterfront Concerts bringing Jelly Roll to Bangor
Strand Theatre in Rockland celebrating centennial birthday with 1923 films and 25 cents admission
Strand Theatre celebrates centennial birthday Tuesday