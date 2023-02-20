Maine gas prices down slightly from last week

Gas prices
Gas prices(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re like most Americans, you’re paying about the same for gas as last week.

The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.41, which equates to a two cent drop.

Demand for gas is down a bit, while supplies are increasing.

The price of gas is 12 cents more than a month ago but nine cents less than this time last year.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas here in Maine as of Monday is $3.45.

That’s down only three cents from a week ago.

