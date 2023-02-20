Light Snow Tuesday Night. Better Chance By Thursday & Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a mild start to the week, temperatures will gradually decline towards the end of the week & into the first half of the weekend. A cold front that will move from northwest to southeast this evening will begin the cooling trend. This front will also bring the chance for light snow across parts of northern & western Maine. Any accumulation will remain light. Overnight lows will range from the single digits north to the low 20s along the coast.

There will be some morning sunshine on Tuesday before clouds begin to build in ahead of a weak low-pressure system. Highs on Tuesday will range from the mid 20s north to the mid 30s along the coastline. The low will move in by early evening and will bring light snow to the region lasting through early Wednesday morning. Snowfall totals for most will range from a coating to up to 2″. There will be parts of southern & western Maine where totals could reach up to 3″.

Light snow is possible Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. Most areas will see less than 2". (WABI)

Sunshine will return by Wednesday, and this will be the calm before our next storm system. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 20s and 30s.

A pair of low pressures will bring us our next chance for accumulating snow beginning early Thursday morning. The first low will set up over the Mid-Atlantic and will pass over southern New England. This low will bring snow mostly to areas south of Greenville and Millinocket. It is still too early to make a call on snowfall totals, but the highest amounts are expected to fall over southern & western Maine.

The second low will be slightly stronger and will bring our region a better chance for snow. This low will move out of the Great Lakes by Thursday afternoon and will bring moderate snow Thursday night through the first half of Friday. Snow will taper off by late morning Friday. Still expecting the greatest totals over parts of southern & western Maine.

When all is done, most of the region should expect a plowable snow Thursday into Friday. Because of this, a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for both Thursday & Friday. It will also be colder both days as highs are expected to stay in the teens.

A pair of low-pressure systems will bring much of the region a chance for accumulating snow Thursday & Friday. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS have been issued. (WABI)

High pressure will build in by Friday afternoon into Saturday. This will bring a cool down as temperatures into Saturday morning will fall below zero for some. Highs on Saturday will be in the teens & 20s. By Sunday, temperatures will rebound with highs near freezing. There will also be the chance for light snow.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with skies clearing by early morning. Light snow is possible in the mountains. Lows will range from the single digits north to the low 20s along the coast. NW wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning followed by clouds in the afternoon. Light snow during the evening and early Wednesday morning. Accumulations of less than 2″. Highs from the upper teens to the low 30s. Easterly wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 20s and 30s.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY. Snow returns to the region with colder temperatures. Highs mostly in the teens & 20s.

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY. Snow continues into the morning ending by early afternoon. Highs in the teens & 20s.

SATURDAY: Cold morning with afternoon highs in the teens & 20s. Mostly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.