Cloudy & Mild Today, A Few Isolated Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will approach the area today. South/southwest winds ahead of the front will usher mild air into the region for the start of the work week. We’ll see plenty of clouds today with some breaks of sunshine possible towards late afternoon. As the cold front approaches, we’ll see the chance for a few isolated rain showers this afternoon especially from Bangor north and west. High temperatures today will climb to the low to mid-40s for most locales. The cold front will cross the state tonight. Winds will shift to the northwest behind the front and usher colder air into the state during the overnight hours. Expect skies to clear out as the night progresses with low temperatures dropping to the teens to around 20° on average.

High pressure will slide in and bring us a nice day Tuesday with morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds as weak low pressure approaches from the Great Lakes Region. Temperatures on Tuesday will be more seasonable with highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south across the state. The bulk of the day looks dry with light snow moving in later in the afternoon and through the evening hours. Roads could be slippery in spots for the evening commute. Light accumulations of a coating to an inch or two will be possible. The light snow will taper off by midnight or so followed by clearing skies late. Wednesday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds expected and highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Snow and colder weather on the way for the end of the week. A couple areas of low pressure are forecast to impact the area Thursday and Friday. The first low is forecast to pass to south of New England and will bring some light to moderate snow to the area beginning early Thursday morning and continuing through the evening hours. A second area of low pressure is forecast to track further north through the Gulf of Maine and bring more snow to the state Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow will move out by noontime Friday. It’s still a few days away but several inches of snowfall look like a good bet at this point, especially for areas from Greenville to Millinocket southward, from Thursday through Friday morning. Temperatures through the end of the week will be much colder too with highs mainly in the teens both Thursday and Friday.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers possible this afternoon. Some breaks of sunshine possible mid-late afternoon. Mild with highs mainly in the 40s. South wind 5-10 MPH becoming southwest.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and colder. Lows between 10°-24°, warmest along the coast. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Light snow possible later in the afternoon and evening. Highs between 25°-35°. Light wind becoming east 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Thursday: Snow likely. Much colder with highs between 10°-20°.

Friday: Morning snow likely then brightening skies during the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

