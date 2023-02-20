Caucus party celebrates LGBTQ+ policy successes

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hosted by Health Equity Alliance (HEAL) and Orono Rep. Laurie Osher at the Bangor Arts Exchange, local policymakers and their constituents came together to celebrate the successes of Maine’s LGBTQ+ legislature.

In attendance were community members, LGBTQ+ advocates, and past and present state legislators, including the first openly lesbian state representative, Honorable Susan Farnsworth. Since her candidacy in 1988, there have been 32 LGBTQ+ represented in Maine legislature.

The caucus centered around reflecting on LGBTQ+ policy successes as well as looking ahead at bills that will be introduced later this year. Key issues mentioned include gender affirming care, annual HIV testing, recovery and mental healthcare, and protecting transgender individuals.

Besides featured speakers, there was food, live music, and great conversation for attendees to enjoy.

Jill Henderson, manager of communication & developments at HEAL, explains the caucus’ importance as, “Whether it be awareness, whether it be legislative change, whether it be just showing your community that you’re here for them, that you’re a resource for them, that we’re standing in solidarity and compassion with each other. All of those things are incredibly important, now more than ever.”

HEAL, originally known as Down East AIDS Network, has been a beacon of resources for the Maine LGBTQ+ community since 1987. Not only are they the hosting organization of Bangor Pride festival, but they provide HIV+ care, sexual health and wellness services, and harm reduction programs.

“The policymakers couldn’t do what we do without the support of our community,” says Rep. Laurie Osher of Orono. “So, it’s really important to gather together and introduce ourselves to the community and also gain the strength from all these other people that are so excited about what we do.”

Osher made a point to address the lack of accessibility in policymaking, saying that legislators’ pay is around $2 an hour. This lack of wage sustainability creates a barrier for those who cannot support themselves in running for office -- which is what makes citizen participation and activism in local politics so critical.

For more information on HEAL, including upcoming events and volunteering opportunities, visit their website.

