Border Patrol detains seven people outside Rockland Home Depot

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Seven people were detained by the U.S. Border Patrol after an investigation into possible theft at the Rockland Home Depot.

Rockland Police say they were called to the store at 9 a.m. Saturday for a group of people who appeared to be concealing items.

US Border Patrol (MGN)

Police say they had received past information about a group of people who had stolen tens of thousands of dollars worth of items throughout the state, often using white vans.

Officers found seven people inside the van who produced foreign identification.

Police say all involved were taken by Border Patrol agents to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

Criminal charges are pending.

