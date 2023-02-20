After years of trying, Waterfront Concerts bringing Jelly Roll to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater has filled in another date on its 2023 schedule.

We learned Monday morning that Jelly Roll will be playing in Bangor on Saturday, August 5.

When TV5 spoke to Alex Gray of Waterfront Concerts last month, he told us they’ve been trying to book this show for years now.

“There’s this country artist named Jelly Roll that we’ve been chasing for years that could be the next big thing, in my opinion. And so, it’s just not all about getting the mega icons. It’s also about watching artists develop and really being in a position where we can foster their career,” Gray said at the time.

Jelly Roll’s music is a crossover between rap and country.

That makes this the sixth country concert coming to the waterfront this summer out of the 12 that have been announced so far.

“Country sells. Country speaks to a lot of Mainers. A lot of what we do, hunting, fishing -- trucks -- there’s a lot of that kind of atmosphere. But yeah, it’s a big business. Country’s a big business for us,” said Gray.

Elle King and Struggle Jenkins will be opening for Jelly Roll during his stop in Bangor.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Remember, you can buy them at their Northwest Box Office on Main Street to avoid Ticketmaster fees.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.