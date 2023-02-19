Tremont family loses home in fire

TREMONT, Maine (WABI) - A Tremont family is without a home after a fire Friday morning.

Crews from Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert and Tremont responded.

The Southwest Harbor Fire Department says an account has been set up by First National Bank to help the family.

Donations can be dropped off at several shops across Southwest Harbor, Bar Harbor and Trenton.

That information can be found below.

Friday morning SWHFD was paged for a structure fire in Tremont. SWHFD's Engine 113 arrived right behind TVFD's Engine 5... Posted by Southwest Harbor Fire Department on Friday, February 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.