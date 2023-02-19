Oceanside’s Maddie Ripley wins historic state wrestling championship

She’s the first girl to win a Maine state wrestling championship at the boys meet
By Ben Barr
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Oceanside’s Maddie Ripley became the first girl to win a Maine state wrestling championship at the boys meet when she pinned Nick Allen of Wells at 106 lb. in the first period.

Ripley’s pin came after a double-arm move at 1:44 of the first period. She held a 7-1 lead at the time.

“I’m really excited because I worked all season. Last year, I fell short. I got 2nd last year, and I came here knowing it was going to be tough. I came mentally prepared, and I won. It felt really good,” said Ripley.

Ripley’s twin brother, Gavin, won at 132 lb.

Ripley said her historic accomplishment will sink in later after a team meal celebration at Subway before a party with family after they return home.

Meanwhile, Wells won the team title with Belfast and Mattanawcook Academy following in the standings.

Mountain Valley’s Lucas Libby won the Outstanding Wrestler Award.

