Hancock home under renovation destroyed by fire

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A home was destroyed by fire in Hancock Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to the vacant home on Route 1 just after 4 p.m. to find heavy fire coming from the front porch.

Firefighters were on scene in minutes and had it under control shortly after.

It appears the fire started on the porch and extended into the first floor of the home.

We’re told no one was inside at the time as its being renovated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

