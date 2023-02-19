Fans, players outline what makes Maine Hoops Tournament special

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - It’s Tourney time, and down in Augusta, we’ve seen some battles in Class A Girls and Class D Boys.

It’s an exciting time of the year for both players and fans alike, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Like Gardiner’s Savannah Brown, who in the first game of the tournament scored a career-high 26 points.

“I mean, career high? That’s pretty amazing,” Brown said. “Definitely gonna tell my kids that one day. "

You may never know what to expect come tourney time - whether it’s big moments on the court, off the court, or dancing mascots at 9 in the morning.

“I think it’s pretty awesome hanging out with my friends in the student section and really getting into it,” Temple Academy fan Tyler Barbar said.

“It’s crazy when it gets loud,” Temple Academy fan Brandon Neagle said. “But it’s fun when they make a few baskets because then it gets loud. It’s really fun.”

There’s certainly a lot of passion out there, as everyone wearing the colors of their town hopes to walk away with a gold ball.

It’s a revolving cast of characters on the court and in the stands as games follow one another at a rapid pace.

Despite all of this change, a shared passion and love for the game is a constant.

