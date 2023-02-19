Cloudy and mild today, an active weather pattern sets up next week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure pushes east of the MidAtlantic and over the ocean today. While we continue to have quiet weather today, clouds increase, becoming mostly cloudy. With southerly winds ushering in warmer air, high temperatures warm up into the lower 30′s north and upper 30′s to low 40′s DownEast. Winds are out of the south at around 5-10 mph. A weak low-pressure system passes to the north of us over Quebec this afternoon. This brings the chance for some flurries and isolated snow showers across northern Piscataquis and Aroostook county this evening, maybe even seeing some drizzle overnight tonight DownEast. Overnight low temperatures will actually be met earlier in the night and stay on the mild side, only dropping into the 30′s across the state. Then we’ll see temperatures warming overnight.

The weak low pressure will eventually drag a cold front through the state on Monday afternoon. That front will conjure up some scattered rain and snow showers north and some light rain showers DownEast during the evening. Ahead of the frontal passage, high temperatures on Monday warm up significantly above average; reaching the mid to upper 30′s inland and just touching the 40′s along the coast. We dry out on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 20′s north and 30′s DownEast. Tuesday night a weak low-pressure system crosses the state bringing in scattered snow showers that linger into early Wednesday morning. Only expect a coating to 3″.

Then we are keeping an eye on another system Thursday & Friday. This system looks to bring a decent shot at some substantial snowfall. While there is still much uncertainty with that system, it looks like the majority of us will stay all snow for duration of that event. Due to the long duration of the event and potential for heavy snowfall we have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Thursday and Friday. However, any shift in the track will greatly impact how much snow we see. we’ll continue to keep you updated as more data becomes available.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures reach between 30-42. Winds will be out of the S at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, flurries north, low temperatures will be mild, only dropping between 29-36. Winds will be out of the S at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered rain and snow showers north, light rain DownEast. High temperatures reach between 38-45.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, with light snow PM. High temperatures reach the upper 20′s and 30′s.

WEDNESDAY: Light snow early AM, high temperatures reach the 20′s north and 30′s DownEast.

FIRST ALERT THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, widespread moderate to heavy snow. High temperatures reach the single digits and teens inland, and 20′s along the coast.

