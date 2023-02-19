Brewer’s Brady Saunders scores 1,000th career point during tourney comeback win

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Getting a victory in the tourney is an achievement that will live on in the minds of basketball players for years to come.

Now imagine scoring your 1,000th point during a comeback victory to keep your title hopes alive.

That’s the story of Brewer’s Brady Saunders. And the moment that may feel like one out of a story book has been years in the making.

“He’s always had a drive to play basketball. My neighbors say he’s that kid that was out in the yard shooting in the driveway all the time more than anyone. And he’s just worked really hard and put in a lot of hours with many coaches a lot of whom are here tonight. So it was it was just really special,” said Brady’s mother Mary Saunders.

The number 1-seeded Brewer Witches took on the number 8-seeded Camden Hills Windjammers.

As the first half drew to a close it seemed as though an upset was brewing as Camden Hills had a 29-22 advantage.

Arguably the turning point in the contest came as Saunders went to the line with 998 career points.

“I made it. It was an amazing feeling. I mean it made me so emotional. I have Brewer behind my back right now. Those stands right there and my guys on the bench, all coming over giving me hugs. And I think that really fueled us for the rest of the game,” said Brady.

A 27-point night helped Saunders make history.

Moving forward he and the rest of the team will look to make history once more as Brewer boys make a run for their first ever state championship title.

