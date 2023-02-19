Brewer celebrates Maine outdoors, free fishing weekend with Youth Fishing Day

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Sunday’s warm temperatures in conjunction with free fishing weekend made for near perfect conditions in Brewer today, for annual Youth Fishing Day.

Dozens turned out to bait hooks, setting tip-ups, and wait for their lucky catch to snag the line.

The first fish was caught around 9.

Through this free event, the Penobscot County Conservation Association sets out to bring the joys of the Maine outdoors to the next generation.

“I think it’s just generating that interest in the outdoors, because even as they grow and do other things they will always have that as a background, and they’ll eventually come back to it. It’s just building a base,” said Tony Richard with Penobscot County Conservation Association. “The favorite part is to actually watch a child catch their first fish. That’s exciting.”

This is the 15th year the event has taken place.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.