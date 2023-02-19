Brewer celebrates Maine outdoors, free fishing weekend with Youth Fishing Day

Dozens turned out to bait hooks, setting tip-ups, and wait for their lucky catch to snag the...
Dozens turned out to bait hooks, setting tip-ups, and wait for their lucky catch to snag the line.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Sunday’s warm temperatures in conjunction with free fishing weekend made for near perfect conditions in Brewer today, for annual Youth Fishing Day.

Dozens turned out to bait hooks, setting tip-ups, and wait for their lucky catch to snag the line.

The first fish was caught around 9.

Through this free event, the Penobscot County Conservation Association sets out to bring the joys of the Maine outdoors to the next generation.

“I think it’s just generating that interest in the outdoors, because even as they grow and do other things they will always have that as a background, and they’ll eventually come back to it. It’s just building a base,” said Tony Richard with Penobscot County Conservation Association. “The favorite part is to actually watch a child catch their first fish. That’s exciting.”

This is the 15th year the event has taken place.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Cloudy and mild today, an active weather pattern sets up next week
Cloudy and mild today, an active weather pattern sets up next week
Crews were called to the vacant home on Route 1 just after 4 p.m. Saturday to find heavy fire...
Hancock home under renovation destroyed by fire
The Bangor European Market has remained strong as prices soar at grocery stores.
Bangor’s European Market thrives in spite of challenges