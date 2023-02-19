Bradford man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

David Bernard, 36, is charged with three counts of unlawful possession of drugs and violation...
David Bernard, 36, is charged with three counts of unlawful possession of drugs and violation of bail.(Penobscot County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - A Bradford man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Millinocket last weekend.

David Bernard, 36, is charged with three counts of unlawful possession of drugs and violation of bail.

Bernard was stopped by police Saturday, February 11th, around 9:30 p.m. on Central Street in Millinocket for a motor vehicle defect.

He told police he was on bail for a pending drug charge and admitted to having drugs in his sock, as well as inside his waistband.

After a search of Bernard’s car, police say they found drug paraphernalia.

In total more than nine grams of combined crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl were seized.

Bernard was taken to Penobscot County Jail.

On February 11, 2023 at approximately 930pm Ofc Carlson conducted a motor vehicle stop on Central St in Millinocket for...

Posted by East Millinocket Police Department on Sunday, February 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Dozens turned out to bait hooks, setting tip-ups, and wait for their lucky catch to snag the...
Brewer celebrates Maine outdoors, free fishing weekend with Youth Fishing Day
Cloudy and mild today, an active weather pattern sets up next week
Cloudy and mild today, an active weather pattern sets up next week
Crews were called to the vacant home on Route 1 just after 4 p.m. Saturday to find heavy fire...
Hancock home under renovation destroyed by fire