Bradford man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - A Bradford man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Millinocket last weekend.

David Bernard, 36, is charged with three counts of unlawful possession of drugs and violation of bail.

Bernard was stopped by police Saturday, February 11th, around 9:30 p.m. on Central Street in Millinocket for a motor vehicle defect.

He told police he was on bail for a pending drug charge and admitted to having drugs in his sock, as well as inside his waistband.

After a search of Bernard’s car, police say they found drug paraphernalia.

In total more than nine grams of combined crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl were seized.

Bernard was taken to Penobscot County Jail.

