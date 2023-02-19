Bangor’s European Market thrives in spite of challenges

The Bangor European Market has remained strong as prices soar at grocery stores.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - First came Christmas, then, Valentine’s Day last week. Now, comes Easter hopping around the corner.

One market downtown has been a staple for holidays past and future, with a touch of European flair.

The Bangor European Market and Ingrid’s German Gift Shop have their usual crowd every Saturday, with something for everyone no matter what time of year.

Whether it’s flowers for that special someone, or the perfect European chocolate, the greenhouse and shop on Buck Street have it all.

With the rising cost of living, many items at your local grocery store may be higher than normal.

One thing that’s remained? The market.

”The European Market has been going since 1995,” Rick Gilbert of the Sunnyside Greenhouse and Bangor European Market said. “I think everything is rising. It always has been, at the grocery stores, it’s quite a shock when you go in there to pay your bill. But the farmer’s markets aren’t less money. People actually have to buy the things and make them, but it is more fun because it’s more personal.”

The Bangor European Market is open from 8:30 to 12:30 every Saturday, and Ingrid’s shop is open Friday’s from 9 to 5:30, and Saturday from 8 to 4.

