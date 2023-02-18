Three arrested in Brewer drug bust

Brewer Drug Bust(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Three people were arrested after a drug bust in Brewer Friday.

Brewer Police say they issued a search warrant for a Chambers Street residence after stopping a vehicle on South Main Street.

44-year-old Jamar Lott and 43-year-old Kellie Scott of Brewer were charged with unlawful drug possession.

Lott was also charged with refusing arrest and violating release conditions.

28-year-old Justin Keith of Bangor was arrested on a Federal Parole Warrant from New Jersey.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

