Three arrested in Brewer drug bust
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Three people were arrested after a drug bust in Brewer Friday.
Brewer Police say they issued a search warrant for a Chambers Street residence after stopping a vehicle on South Main Street.
44-year-old Jamar Lott and 43-year-old Kellie Scott of Brewer were charged with unlawful drug possession.
Lott was also charged with refusing arrest and violating release conditions.
28-year-old Justin Keith of Bangor was arrested on a Federal Parole Warrant from New Jersey.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
