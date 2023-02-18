Somerset SnowFest underway in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A celebration of all things winter taking place in Skowhegan!

Somerset SnowFest is back featuring a range of activities from ice-fishing, to downhill kayak racing, and a winter triathlon.

On tap for Sunday, February 18, an ice-fishing derby at Lake George Regional Park East.

There will be cash prizes for first and second-largest fish.

You can also enjoy a horse-drawn sleigh ride around Skowhegan’s Coburn Park with Seavey Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join us for Sleigh Rides at Coburn Park this Sunday, February 19 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will even be some other... Posted by Somerset SnowFest on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Most activities are free for the whole family.

“This whole ten-day festival we’re expecting to draw people to town who will eat, drink, and spend money locally. We did have some businesses last year who said that they had some really great sales days, particularly around our skijoring event, which draws a couple thousand people to town. It’s a great time to bring people in when it’s otherwise generally a slow season.”

One of the Northeast’s only equestrian skijoring competitions returns Saturday, February 25.

Click here for a full schedule.

