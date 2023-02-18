Somerset SnowFest underway in Skowhegan
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A celebration of all things winter taking place in Skowhegan!
Somerset SnowFest is back featuring a range of activities from ice-fishing, to downhill kayak racing, and a winter triathlon.
On tap for Sunday, February 18, an ice-fishing derby at Lake George Regional Park East.
There will be cash prizes for first and second-largest fish.
You can also enjoy a horse-drawn sleigh ride around Skowhegan’s Coburn Park with Seavey Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Most activities are free for the whole family.
One of the Northeast’s only equestrian skijoring competitions returns Saturday, February 25.
