Somerset SnowFest underway in Skowhegan

Somerset County SnowFest
Somerset County SnowFest(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A celebration of all things winter taking place in Skowhegan!

Somerset SnowFest is back featuring a range of activities from ice-fishing, to downhill kayak racing, and a winter triathlon.

On tap for Sunday, February 18, an ice-fishing derby at Lake George Regional Park East.

There will be cash prizes for first and second-largest fish.

You can also enjoy a horse-drawn sleigh ride around Skowhegan’s Coburn Park with Seavey Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join us for Sleigh Rides at Coburn Park this Sunday, February 19 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will even be some other...

Posted by Somerset SnowFest on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Most activities are free for the whole family.

One of the Northeast’s only equestrian skijoring competitions returns Saturday, February 25.

Click here for a full schedule.

