Quiet weekend, active weather returns next week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Roads are pretty slick due to icy mix and rain freezing overnight. Take it a bit slower if you’re out driving this morning. High pressure building in into the Appalachian mountains, over the mid-Atlantic, will ridge into our region allowing for dry weather and mostly sunny skies. Some clouds linger around far northwestern Maine. High temperatures stay on the cooler side today only making it into the low 20′s north and upper 20′s to lower 30′s DownEast. Winds will start out northwesterly then turn southwesterly through the day at around 5-10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy and low temperatures drop into the teens north to the upper teens and 20′s DownEast. There may be a few mountain flurries as a weak cold front just barely clips far northwestern Maine.

The weather stays quiet for Sunday as well. Clouds increase Sunday evening as a low-pressure system passes to the north of us over Quebec. Sunday will start off with mostly sunny skies and end with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Southerly winds usher in warmer air for Sunday afternoon, highs reach the 30′s north and upper 30′s to lower 40′s DownEast. Winds will be out of the SSW at around 5-10 mph. Sunday night, low temperatures stay on the milder side only dropping into the upper 20′s north and low to mid 30′s DownEast. As the weak low-pressure tracks to the north of the state Sunday night, there is a chance for some light isolated snow showers across northern Piscataquis and Aroostook counties.

Monday, the low-pressure system to the north of us will drag through a cold front. This could conjure up the chance for some isolated to scattered snow/rain showers north and some rain showers DownEast and across eastern Maine during the afternoon and evening hours. Ahead of the frontal passage, high temperatures on Monday warm up significantly above average; reaching the upper 30′s and low 40′s north to the mid 40′s DownEast. The weather stays quiet through Tuesday. Multiple systems look to make their way in for the second half of the week. Wednesday we see a weak disturbance brings in a light mix of rain & snow. Then we have to keep our eyes on another system Thursday & Friday. This system could bring another round of snow and wintry mix. We’ll continue to keep you updated as more data becomes available.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, highs temperatures reach between 23-33. Winds will turn southwesterly at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear DownEast partly cloudy north. Low temperatures drop between 13-26. Winds will be out of the SW at around 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, high temperatures reach between 32-42. Winds will be out of the S at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow/rain showers. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

