Portland police investigating deadly incident on Cumberland Avenue

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland police say one man is dead, due to an ‘incident’ at 263 Cumberland Ave. on Friday night.

Another person was brought to Maine Medical Center to get treated for injuries.

Officials say they responded to the area just after 7:00 p.m. for a disturbance that had been reported.

Officials did not provide any information about what kind of incident but said there is no danger to the public.

As investigators are now trying to determine what happened, anyone with information should call Portland Police at 207-874-8575.

