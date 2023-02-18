Portland police investigating deadly incident on Cumberland Avenue

Officials say a man is dead, and another person has been hospitalized.
(Canva)
By WMTW
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:10 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland police say one man is dead, due to an ‘incident’ at 263 Cumberland Ave. on Friday night.

Another person was brought to Maine Medical Center to get treated for injuries.

Officials say they responded to the area just after 7:00 p.m. for a disturbance that had been reported.

Officials did not provide any information about what kind of incident but said there is no danger to the public.

As investigators are now trying to determine what happened, anyone with information should call Portland Police at 207-874-8575.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Brewer Drug Bust
Three arrested in Brewer drug bust
Tucker and Ava Sastamoine at Selfie Space in Brewer
Hampden siblings’ photo lands on Times Square billboard
Skies Clearing Overnight
Pinball emporium to benefit local shelter
A&G Shooting in Fairfield is hosting pinball tournament to benefit local shelter