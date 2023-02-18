One person hospitalized after mobile home fire in Unity
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
UNITY, Maine (WABI) - One person was sent to a Waterville hospital for minor burns following a fire Friday night in Unity.
It happened on Albion Road around 8:40 p.m.
Firefighters from several towns responded to find a mobile home fully involved with fire spreading to a nearby garage.
Crews worked quickly to save the 2-story garage, but the mobile home was a total loss.
Unity Fire Chief, Blaine Parsons says slippery roads and cold temperatures did make it difficult in fighting the fire.
The Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate a cause.
