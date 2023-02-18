One person hospitalized after mobile home fire in Unity

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - One person was sent to a Waterville hospital for minor burns following a fire Friday night in Unity.

It happened on Albion Road around 8:40 p.m.

Firefighters from several towns responded to find a mobile home fully involved with fire spreading to a nearby garage.

Crews worked quickly to save the 2-story garage, but the mobile home was a total loss.

Unity Fire Chief, Blaine Parsons says slippery roads and cold temperatures did make it difficult in fighting the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate a cause.

Would like to thank our mutual aid partners this evening as we had a hot one this evening. Posted by Unity Fire Department on Friday, February 17, 2023

