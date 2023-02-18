MDI’s Ryder Haines helps lead Trojans pep band, more ensembles

This spring, he will direct the drama program’s spring production
By Ben Barr
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The MDI pep band had a student conductor during its Class B North quarterfinal girls basketball tournament game with Ellsworth.

Ryder Haines has conducted the school band, chorus, drama pit, and show choir just to name a few.

He’s helped boost numbers in music and arts programs at MDI so more Trojans can have an enjoyable experience like his.

”I just think it’s fun. I love seeing people’s faces light up, just playing loud music. I just having a good time playing music. I think I’ve been gifted with a lot of phenomenal opportunities when I was younger. There were some great people in the program that taught me and brought me up,” said Haines.

Haines has been offered a scholarship to Belmont University in Nashville thanks to his grades and extracurricular experience.

This spring, he will direct the drama program’s spring production.

