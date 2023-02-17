A Wintry Mix Today, Nice Weekend Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will track through the Gulf of Maine, just off the Maine Coast today. This track will allow colder air to gradually move southward across the state as the day progresses, resulting in a more widespread icy mix of sleet and freezing rain for a good portion of the state. Plan on slippery travel conditions across much of the state today. Areas north of Greenville and Millinocket will see mainly snow with some sleet mixing in at times especially during the morning. From Greenville to Millinocket and points south to the Bangor Region, we’ll likely see an icy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Coastal areas will see rain to start then mixing with and changing to sleet and freezing rain during the afternoon. High temperatures will occur this morning with highs mainly in the 20s to around 30° north and 30s to near around 40° closer to the coast. As colder air moves southward during the day, we’ll see those high temperatures falling to the teens to low 20s across the north and 20s to near 30° closer to the coast by later in the day. This will also cause any mix or rain to change to some light snow and/or icy mix even along the coast before precipitation tapers off during the evening hours. Ice accumulations of a trace up to about .15″ will be possible for inland areas. Snowfall accumulations will be highest across far northern parts of the state where 6″-10″ will be possible, with some 12″ amounts possible across Northwest Aroostook County. Snowfall amounts will taper as you head southward with 3″-6″ across the Central Highlands and Southern Aroostook County, 1″-3″ around Danforth to Lincoln, Dover-Foxcroft and over towards Skowhegan and Farmington. Amounts drop to 1″ or less from the Greater Bangor Area, down to the Capital Region and down to the coast. Precipitation will taper off from southwest to northeast across the state later this afternoon through the evening hours. Skies will clear out as the night wears on with lows dropping back to near 0° across the north and single numbers to near 10° above closer to the coast.

High pressure returns to the area this weekend giving us some nice weather both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-20s to low 30s. Sunday will be a bit warmer as southerly winds kick in. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Rain showers are possible as we start the work week Monday.

Today: Snow and sleet north of Greenville to Millinocket, snow, sleet and freezing rain from Greenville and Millinocket southward to Bangor, rain to icy mix along the coast. Temperatures mainly in the 20s to around 30° north and 30s to around 40° elsewhere. Temperatures will fall to the teens across the north and 20s elsewhere by late afternoon. Northeast wind become north 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Lingering snow and mix ending early then clearing skies. Much colder with lows between -1° to +11°, coldest north. North wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible early then diminishing to 5-10 MPH after midnight.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to low 30s. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming southwest.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

