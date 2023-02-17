Waterville 19-year-old suspected of plotting ISIS-inspired Chicago terror attack to enter plea deal

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - A plea deal is in the works in Maine’s first ISIS-related terrorism case.

19-year-old Xavier Pelkey is charged with conspiring to provide material support for terrorists for allegedly plotting with other teens to attack a mosque in Chicago and of building homemade explosive devices that were found in his Waterville home.

On Thursday, Pelkey’s defense attorney filed a motion with U.S. District Judge Lance Walker, in Bangor federal court, to delay his trial, again, until April, and revealed he and federal prosecutors are nearing a plea agreement.

“The parties anticipate scheduling a plea in this matter, but are still finalizing the agreement,” wrote Christopher MacLean, Pelkey’s defense attorney.

Pelkey was arrested last February, and this continuance, unopposed by the government, is the fifth trial delay.

