Two people arrested after burglary in Brooksville

Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening patrolling(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two men were arrested after a burglary in Brooksville.

According to Hancock county sheriff’s office, the responded to a call last night around 8:45 pm from a Brooksville resident who believed someone had broken into his home on Cape Rosier Road.

The homeowner also stated that the suspects were still in the house and their car was in the driveway.

When authorities arrived, they found 20-year-old Logan Kegley of Sedgwick and 23-year-old Peyton Botta of Orland inside the home.

Both men were charged with burglary, theft and criminal trespass.

All stolen items were returned to the homeowner.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

19-year-old Xavier Pelkey is charged with conspiring with other teens to attack a mosque in...
Waterville 19-year-old suspected of plotting ISIS-inspired Chicago terror attack to enter plea deal
Maine's highest court rules against Belfast salmon farm in land dispute
Maine’s highest court rules against Belfast salmon farm in land dispute
Messy Weather Friday
WinterKids
Winter Kids declares winner for 2023