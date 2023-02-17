Two people arrested after burglary in Brooksville

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two men were arrested after a burglary in Brooksville.

According to Hancock county sheriff’s office, the responded to a call last night around 8:45 pm from a Brooksville resident who believed someone had broken into his home on Cape Rosier Road.

The homeowner also stated that the suspects were still in the house and their car was in the driveway.

When authorities arrived, they found 20-year-old Logan Kegley of Sedgwick and 23-year-old Peyton Botta of Orland inside the home.

Both men were charged with burglary, theft and criminal trespass.

All stolen items were returned to the homeowner.

