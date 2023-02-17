Turning Cold Overnight. Pleasant Weekend Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to move to the northeast. Some lingering precipitation remains. Most of which is now snow as temperatures have started to fall. Additional snowfall accumulations will be light with most areas picking up a coating to up to 2″. The snow should clear the region by about 8 PM. After that point, skies will begin to clear, and temperatures will be dropping overnight. Lows will range from just below 0° across the north to the mid-teens along the coast. Anything that is wet from any rainfall today is expected to freeze overnight and will result in icy roads Saturday morning. A slight northerly breeze with gusts up to 20 mph will be possible. This will be enough to send wind chill values below zero.

Quieter weather expected by the weekend as high pressure builds into the MidAtlantic. Saturday will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. For Sunday, a few more clouds are expected, and temperatures will be warmer with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Above normal highs are expected to continue into next week.

A weak disturbance will move through on Monday bringing light rain showers into the afternoon and evening. Monday will also have some of our warmest highs reaching the 40s with a few spots close to 50°. Another weak system will arrive by Wednesday bringing a light mix of rain & snow. Watching another storm system by Thursday & Friday. Temperatures will be turning colder to support all snow will this event.

TONIGHT: Light snow ends by early evening. The rest of the night will have clearing skies with lows ranging from the single digits below zero north to the mid-teens along the coast. Northerly breeze gusting up to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow/rain showers. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

THURSDAY: Snow returns to the region with colder temperatures. Highs mostly in the 20s.

FRIDAY: Snow continues with highs in the teens & 20s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.