Police say man tried to coax student away from Portland elementary school

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Police have stepped up their presence at Reiche Elementary School in Portland after a man allegedly tried to lure a student away from the school.

Officers were called to the school just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, after a parent dropping their child off saw a man with a dog talking with another student just off school property.

Police say the man was heard trying to coax the student away from the area, claiming he needed help with his dog.

“It’s very concerning. We’re putting everything that we have to try and figure out who this person is,” Maj. Jason King with the Portland Police Department said.

The child refused and ran inside the school. Police say when the man noticed the parent watching him, he walked away. He was last seen near Pine and Brackett streets.

“The child recognized that this was not a good situation, said no and an adult paying attention intervened so that was really good” King added.

Police say the man may also have been near the school Tuesday afternoon.

He was described as being in his 30s, tall and thin, looking scruffy and was wearing a black beanie. He had a medium-sized gray dog with white spots.

Police say the parent and student both did the right thing in this case. Parents are being encouraged to, whenever possible, drop their kids off at safe locations on school property.

Peter Carleton walking his dog, lives across the street from the school. He said he’s upset by the incident.

“I worry about the safety of the kids and I see that the people standing out there are watching out for them,” Carleton said.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the man to call Portland Police at 207 874-8575.

“We certainly want to talk to whoever was involved and figure out what the intensions were,” King said. “We’re using all of our investigative means – if there are any cameras, we are looking at them.”

