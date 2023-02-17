Person arrested after drug bust in Oxford county

Thousands of dollars in drugs seized
Thousands of dollars in drugs seized(Oxford County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY TWP, Maine (WABI) - A search warrant for stolen property led to the seizure of thousands of dollars worth of drugs, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to a home on Hunt’s Corner Road in Albany Township Wednesday.

As they were searching for stolen property, they say they found various drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, and meth as well as $4,000 in cash.

Authorities arrested Jordan Bennett, 36, for multiple charges including aggravated drug trafficking, unlawful drug trafficking, and violation of conditions of release.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Tucker and Ava Sastamoine at Selfie Space in Brewer
Hampden siblings’ photo lands on Times Square billboard
Skies Clearing Overnight
Pinball emporium to benefit local shelter
A&G Shooting in Fairfield is hosting pinball tournament to benefit local shelter
Reiche Elementary School
Police say man tried to coax student away from Portland elementary school
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
Acadia National Park awarded $33 million for maintenance complex