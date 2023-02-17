Person arrested after drug bust in Oxford county
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY TWP, Maine (WABI) - A search warrant for stolen property led to the seizure of thousands of dollars worth of drugs, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies went to a home on Hunt’s Corner Road in Albany Township Wednesday.
As they were searching for stolen property, they say they found various drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, and meth as well as $4,000 in cash.
Authorities arrested Jordan Bennett, 36, for multiple charges including aggravated drug trafficking, unlawful drug trafficking, and violation of conditions of release.
