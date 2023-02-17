Patrick Dempsey inspires 4th graders in Corinth

Students got to interview Dempsey about his acting career and more.
Students at Central Community Elementary School got to interview actor and race car driver...
Students at Central Community Elementary School got to interview actor and race car driver Patrick Dempsey on Wednesday.(Melissa Morissette)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Fourth graders in Corinth got to hear from a famous Maine native this week - a man best known as “McDreamy.”

More than 70 students at Central Community Elementary School were part of an interview with actor and race car driver, Patrick Dempsey, on Wednesday.

With the help of technology, kids got to ask him questions about his acting career.

He also shared with students about being diagnosed with Dyslexia at the age of 12.

It was certainly quite the learning experience for the students and teachers, too!

“I thought that was so wonderful for the children to see that just because you’re famous, it doesn’t mean everything is going to be easy,” said 4th grade teacher, Kelley Bean. “He talked about how learning was different for him and the different things he was able to do to help himself when he was going through those challenges.”

“He also talked about how he makes mistakes. That was one of the other questions that was asked with the students is, ‘what do you do if you make a mistake in a scene?’ He kind of just laughed and said, ‘making mistakes is a part of life, and sometimes what you make of the mistake actually changes the outlook of what the original destination was and it can sometimes be a better one,” said Nicole Evans, Assistant Principal of Central Community Elementary School.

Dempsey also shared with students the importance of giving back to the community, something he does through the Patrick Dempsey Center at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

The center helps Mainers battling cancer with quality of life services.

Dempsey will be in Maine this summer for the Drive Fore Kids Celebrity Golf Tournament at Falmouth Country Club.

The tournament will feature other actors, TV personalities, and athletes like MLB stars Roger Clemens and Tim Wakefield and Tuukka Rask, who played 15 seasons for the Boston Bruins.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

