Maine’s highest court rules against Belfast salmon farm in land dispute

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s highest court has ruled against a Belfast land-based salmon farm in a legal battle over a disputed stretch of land critical to the project.

Nordic Aquafarms plans to use a section of intertidal flats along the Penobscot Bay for underground pipeline.

The Maine Supreme Court decided Thursday that the intertidal zone belongs to Jeffrey Mabee and Judith Grace, not Richard and Janet Eckrote, who the company negotiated with.

A Maine Superior Court justice had ruled the opposite in 2021, ruling that a conservation easement was not enforceable on that section of land.

In response Thursday, local non-profit “Friends of Harriet Hartley Conservation Area,” now says the easement is legally valid.

Belfast city officials said they remain committed to the project, noting the City has used eminent domain to secure ownership of the area.

A legal challenge over the city’s use of eminent domain is still ongoing.

