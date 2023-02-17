Hampden siblings’ photo lands on Times Square billboard

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The road to success may be bumpy, but for one local brother-sister duo, at least it’s not lonely.

Earlier this month, Ava Sastamoine had the opportunity of a lifetime.

The Hampden Academy sophomore, who was recently crowned Miss Western Maine Teen Ambassador, was chosen to appear on a billboard in Times Square during New York Fashion Week.

“All these memories were flooding through my head. The dreams that I wanted to accomplish, and that I was finally here. I just couldn’t be more grateful that I had the opportunity to do it,” Ava said.

On one of the world’s biggest stages, the spotlight isn’t just on Ava’s photo, but her message as well.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mental health advocate,” she said.

Ava competes in the Maine Academic Scholarship Pageant, a division of Crossroads, whose platform is rooted in anti-bullying.

It’s a cause deeply personal to her.

“I lost my girlfriend to suicide when I was 14. And I was bullied horrifically when I was younger.

Her message now: don’t give up hope.

“You’re not alone on your journey,” she said.

And Ava certainly isn’t alone, not even on that billboard. Even if you don’t see him, her older brother Tucker Sastamoine is up there, too.

He’s the one who took the photo in the first place.

“My mom asked for the camera so she could take the headshot, but she didn’t really know what she was doing, so I just decided to do it myself,” Tucker said. “I was like, ‘Mom, I know what I’m doing! I go to school for this!’”

Tucker is a junior at United Technologies Center in Bangor studying video and audio. He’s a photographer with a built-in bonus: a model for a sibling.

They say this experience has brought them closer.

“It’s been pretty fun. I don’t get to do a lot of stuff with her. It’s because she’s a teenage girl and I’m a teenage boy. We don’t really have a lot in common. So doing this is pretty fun,” said Tucker.

“Yeah, it’s nice to have something in common. And to get along,” said Ava.

While impressive, it’s not the first accomplishment for the Sastamoines. They were both diagnosed with autism at a young age.

Tucker was told he’d never speak and Ava wasn’t supposed to be able to walk without braces.

Together, they’ve come so far.

“I’m pretty, pretty happy right now because like, I could name off like 20 different people who said that I wouldn’t make it past the fourth grade. And I now I’m here!” Tucker said.

“I’ve had a lot of people put me down,” said Ava. “And I’ve made it really far in life. And it’s just crazy.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis or experiencing thoughts of suicide, help is available.

Call 9-8-8 anytime, day or night, to reach the national Lifeline.

You can also call or text the Maine Crisis Line at 1-888-568-1112.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.