Gov. Mills requests federal disaster declaration for multiple counties

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is requesting that President Biden issue a major disaster declaration for several counties in the wake of the severe winter storm that hit Maine in late December.

In a letter to the President Thursday, Mills said high winds and significant rainfall during the storm led to substantial flooding, extensive road washouts and closures, widespread power outages, and infrastructure damage beyond the State’s capability to address.

FEMA has validated damage assessments for Knox, Oxford, Somerset, and Waldo counties.

They continue to undergo the validation process for Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties.

The Governor is requesting the President issue a Disaster Declaration for all seven counties, in the event that FEMA ultimately validates damages in those counties still under review.

If approved, the Major Disaster Declaration would unlock Federal assistance programs for public infrastructure.

