Chocolate Festival returns to Greenville Sunday

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The annual Chocolate Festival makes its return to Greenville Consolidated School on Sunday.

The event is back in-person this year after two years of holding it drive-thru style, which means you can pick out your own chocolates to fill your boxes.

It’s $10 for a large box of chocolate and $5 for a small box.

There will be face painting, live music, a raffle, and a silent auction.

Who's ready for Chocolate Festival? Please share with us in the comments if you plan to attend this SUNDAY 🍫🍫🍫 We'll... Posted by Destination Moosehead Lake on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

“There’s two different types. There is your traditional silent auction that you write down your bids, but we also have a ticket raffle auction that you can buy a raffle ticket and put them into the boxes to win a prize and those are drawn at the end of the festival,” explained Allison Arbo, Executive Director of Destination Moosehead Lake.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Proceeds will help support Destination Moosehead Lake, which helps promote the Moosehead Lake Region as a destination for all forms of outdoor recreation.

The Chocolate Festival is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Tickets will be available at the door.

They can also be purchased here.

