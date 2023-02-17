A&G Shooting in Fairfield is hosting pinball tournament to benefit local shelter

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - ”I grew up playing pinball when I was little. I always loved it. My father loved it,” Hendsbee said.

Adam Hendsbee is the owner of A and G Shooting in Fairfield.

He says they are not your average gun shop.

“We consider the gun shop as a big toy store,” he said.

They sell all types of firearms and ammunition, but you can also stop by to play.

“We got a couple of pinball machines, and then it just grew from there. And now, we have customers who come from all over the place, and we are doing league nights on Wednesdays and monthly tournaments,” Hendsbee said.

This month, all proceeds from playing pinball will benefit the Waterville Area Humane Society.

That is thanks to seven-year-old Neapolitan Mastiff, Avie

“I had actually known him through someone who does a lot of fostering for the Humane Society, and at the time, he had a home, then but he recently lost that home,” Wheeler said.

A & G employee Cheyanna Wheeler knew it was her opportunity to give him a forever home, especially after he had already been through three prior homes.

“He is super calm. He pretty much just hangs out and naps all day. He wants all the pets. He is a cuddle body and loves to snuggle up,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler says she’s grateful she can go to work with her dog, and now, they’re using their love for pinball to raise money for a great cause.

“Well, we are pet friendly, and you will see dogs and different animals here, and I have a ton of dogs. And, I thought, what can we do to gain some exposure as well as trying to help someone out? And that was an instant fit.”

“With the largest collection of pinball machines in Central Maine, Hendsbee says there’s something for everyone, from the newer models to the vintage ones,” Hendsbee said.

“They all take quarters to play. The newer machines take a dollar to play. The older ones are either a quarter or 50 cents, so every quarter that goes in the machine goes straight to the Humane Society, and with the tournament we have coming up on the 25th, the entry fee which is 25 dollars, that goes straight to the Humane Society, and we got local businesses that have donated prizes, and it is just going to be a great time,” he said.

If you would like to join the pinball league or want more information, call 207-453-2111.

