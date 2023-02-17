Acadia National Park awarded $33 million for maintenance complex

ACADIA, Maine (WABI) - Acadia National Park is getting nearly $33 million for a new maintenance complex.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King say the funding was awarded through the Great American Outdoors Act.

The new maintenance operations facility will be constructed at the park’s McFarland Hill headquarters.

The site is about 10 acres and will include a 27,000 square foot building and outbuildings.

Nickerson and O’Day of Brewer has been awarded the construction contract.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.