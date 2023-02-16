Woman stabs fiance in chest while children slept at home, authorities say

Ashley Tanner Shaw, 23, is accused of stabbing her fiance in the chest.
Ashley Tanner Shaw, 23, is accused of stabbing her fiance in the chest.(Rankin County Sheriff’s Office)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman is facing a murder charge for killing her fiance the day after Valentine’s Day.

According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a stabbing.

Authorities said they met a woman, later identified as 23-year-old Ashley Tanner Shaw, who seemed “very upset” at the front door. They said she told crews to “save her fiance,” who was found with a stab wound to his chest.

First responders attempted to treat the man, but he was pronounced dead.

Two children were found sleeping in the home. They were taken by child protective services, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said Shaw was arrested and charged with murder. The 23-year-old was booked into the Rankin County Jail.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victim or say what led to the stabbing.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

WinterKids
Winter Kids declares winner for 2023
University of Maine researchers monitoring local rise in brown-tail moth populations
University of Maine researchers monitoring local rise in brown-tail moth populations
Tea Time with Tammy
‘Tea Time with Tammy’ bring friends together
FILE - Pictured in promotional posters outside Fox News studios at News Corporation...
Fox: Dominion defamation suit is assault on First Amendment
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26,...
Biden completes medical checkup as he readies for 2024 run