Winterport 5-year-old has successful kidney transplant
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Grayson Witham, the Winterport 5-year-old in need of a kidney, now has one thanks to successful surgery overnight.
Grayson, who has a rare genetic kidney disorder, made it onto the deceased donor waiting list Tuesday.
It didn’t take long to find a match.
Grayson’s mom says around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, he underwent a successful kidney transplant.
His mom says everything went as smoothly as it could have.
Grayson is currently at Maine Medical Center in Portland recovering.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.