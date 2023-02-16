Winterport 5-year-old has successful kidney transplant

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Grayson Witham, the Winterport 5-year-old in need of a kidney, now has one thanks to successful surgery overnight.

Grayson, who has a rare genetic kidney disorder, made it onto the deceased donor waiting list Tuesday.

It didn’t take long to find a match.

Grayson’s mom says around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, he underwent a successful kidney transplant.

His mom says everything went as smoothly as it could have.

Grayson is currently at Maine Medical Center in Portland recovering.

