Winterport 5-year-old has successful kidney transplant

Grayson Witham
Grayson Witham(The family of Grayson Witham)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Grayson Witham, the Winterport 5-year-old in need of a kidney, now has one thanks to successful surgery overnight.

Grayson, who has a rare genetic kidney disorder, made it onto the deceased donor waiting list Tuesday.

It didn’t take long to find a match.

Grayson’s mom says around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, he underwent a successful kidney transplant.

His mom says everything went as smoothly as it could have.

Grayson is currently at Maine Medical Center in Portland recovering.

