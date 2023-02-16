Winter Kids declares winner for 2023

By Kaddie Sharpe
Feb. 16, 2023
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - The gold medal in this year’s Winter Kids Games goes to the students at the Leroy H. Smith School in Winterport.

The program is an outdoor learning experience encouraging kids to get out and have fun, even during the cold Maine winter.

Students are given different challenges to complete, and they collect points.

Teachers from the Smith School say the kids enjoyed the experience and were thrilled with the results.

Smith School Teacher, Hannah Hotham said, “It’s a four-week program, and, you know, we focused on nutrition, family engagement, physical activity, and our winter carnival.”

Smith School Teacher, Hillary Bellefleur said, “They were super excited. To them, they had already won. They were just like we did Winter Kids, and we all got medals. Yeah, we were there for the closing ceremony, so they were, we had already won in their minds, just being able to participate.”

For winning the gold this year, the Smith School was awarded $5,000.

