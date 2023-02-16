Weather Whiplash For Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a sunny and warm Winter Day today, conditions will do a complete one eighty for Friday. Expect a Wintry mix including snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain with falling temperatures.

The rest of tonight will have increasing clouds ahead of our next approaching system. Overnight lows will be mild, staying mostly in the 20s and low 30s. Areas with a snowpack could see patchy areas of fog.

Light snow will arrive just before sunrise on Friday over the north. Precipitation will spread across the region throughout the morning with the mountains expecting snow, from the foothills towards the coast, initially rain that will change into a wintry mix.

Precipitation will arrive after midnight over the north and will spread towards the coast through Friday morning. (WABI)

This wintry mix will make for some slippery road conditions for much of the day on Friday. Communities along the coast will start off as rain before changing to a mix of rain, sleet, and snow by late afternoon. From the Interstate inland to the mountains, precipitation will start off as rain then quickly change to a mix of rain, freezing rain & sleet before changing briefly to all snow as temperatures fall.

Snow expected for the far north. From the foothills towards the Interstate a wintry mix of rain, sleet, snow & freezing rain will be possible. Along the coast rain will change over to a mix by the afternoon. (WABI)

All precipitation should clear the state by 8 PM. Anything wet will have the potential for freezing over into Saturday morning.

Snowfall totals will be highest over the Crown of Maine where accumulations of 6-10″ will be possible. Totals will quickly taper off as you go towards the coast. Greenville & Millinocket can expect 3-6″ and Bangor should expect about 1-3″. Most of Bangor’s “snowfall” will come in the form of sleet rather than snow.

Highest snowfall totals will be over northern areas where it will be cold enough to snow for the duration of the storm. (WABI)

There will be a chance for ice accumulations from the Interstate to the foothills. Ice totals could reach up to a tenth of an inch. This will make for extremely slippery road conditions.

A period of freezing rain will be possible from the foothills towards I-95. This will result in anywhere from a glaze to up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation. (WABI)

Quieter weather expected by the weekend. Saturday will have mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. For Sunday, a few more clouds are expected, and temperatures will be warmer with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Above normal highs are expected to continue into next week.

A weak disturbance will move through on Monday bringing light rain showers into the afternoon and evening. Another system by Wednesday will bring light snow.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with any precipitation arriving after midnight across the north. Lows will range from the 20s to the low 30s. Winds out of the NE at 5-15 mph. Some patchy areas of fog.

FRIDAY: Snow north, wintry mix inland, rain along the coast changing to a mix. Falling temperatures with highs in the afternoon ranging from the single digits north to the low 20s along the coast. Breezy NNE wind with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy at times.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

