University of Maine researchers monitoring local rise in brown-tail moth populations

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Researchers at the University of Maine have been conducting brown-tail moth surveys across their campus.

Working in teams, they’re monitoring an increase in the moth’s population.

“Usually just trying to get these close estimates of how many nests are on hardwoods on campus,” said Ph.D student Devin Rowe.

In 2021 they documented only a few dozen across campus. Last year that increased to thousands.

“If you have multiple nests on your tree, multiply that by about 350 and that’s how many caterpillars could be feeding on that tree,” said Dr. Angela Mech an Assistant Professor of Forest Entomology.

The surveying is part of a larger effort to reveal trends in the behavior of these moths as UMaine researchers evaluate ways to manage these pests without harming other insects.

“We’re looking at different ways of monitoring the moth. Controlling the moth. Better understanding the biology of it to really increase the knowledge about it so that we can hopefully better control it,” said Dr. Mech.

In their caterpillar stage they have toxic hairs that can lead to health problems for humans.

“Those toxic hairs are more in the environment, and they can be airborne. On windy days they can be blown around. So outdoor activities can be impacted, and people can end up getting this rash from never coming into contact with the caterpillar,” Dr. Mech said.

February is brown-tail moth awareness month as now is an ideal time for property owners to find and remove nests.

“You just you need that sunlight because without the sunlight you’re not going to see that silk on the winter webs. And the silk on the webs is the best indicator that you have brown tail moth on your hardwood tree,” said Dr. Mech.

