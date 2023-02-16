‘Tea Time with Tammy’ bring friends together

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Every once in a while, it’s important to slow down and smell the roses -- or sip the tea with good company.

Thursday, some gal pals grabbed their teacups and got together to do just that after getting a special invitation to Tea Time with Tammy.

”Winters are long and dark and lonely,” said Nicole Larochelle, registered nurse.

But the sun was shining bright on this home in Bangor for a time-honored tradition. This hostess is making a way of life for her and the ladies she holds dear to heart.

How did you come up with this idea?

“Nicole actually said I should have tea time because nobody knows when a good time to visit is,” said Tammy Michaels.

“This is our time that’s an open house, they can come in say hello. We can have some visitors and we will have, you know, every week there’ll be something that we can look forward to,” said Larochelle.

“I’m here for the invitation for food and tea and time with Tammy,” said Cathy Boynton, Tammy’s mother-in-law.

We’ve been following Tammy’s for several years now and her journey through life with ALS.

Keeping her loved ones close has always been important to this wife and mother -- and that’s not stopping anytime soon.

“Special because life is pretty full for both of us. You know she has things that she needs to take care of and timing is important. And then I’m kind of all over the place so when she can ground me we just say this is when we can meet, I’m happy,” said Boynton.

“I hadn’t I haven’t seen her for months, so, I don’t really see anybody. I go to work and then I come home. So, it’s nice to be able to see her to see her smile, basically, I mean, let’s come back let’s be honest. Makes you happy when you when see her smile,” said Justee Martini, Tammy’s friend.

“Seeing her smile right now is good. Really good,” said Tina Michaels, Tammy’s sister-in-law.

“I’m really happy that we can do this,” said Larochelle.

Tammy is in need of a part-time skilled independent nurse and a part-time CNA.

Anyone interested can send their resume to michaels.tammy@yahoo.com.

You can follow her journey on her Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.